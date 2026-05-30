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Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit declines 20.74% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:57 AM IST
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Sales rise 13.31% to Rs 1000.69 crore

Net profit of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company declined 20.74% to Rs 34.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 1000.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 883.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.86% to Rs 202.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 162.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.42% to Rs 3939.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3535.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1000.69883.11 13 3939.383535.59 11 OPM %12.4011.37 -12.1011.01 - PBDT109.7181.69 34 422.69316.21 34 PBT81.3455.29 47 309.52211.76 46 NP34.2743.24 -21 202.35162.06 25

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:57 AM IST

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