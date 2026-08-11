Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 5.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.45% to Rs 1078.95 crore

Net profit of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company rose 5.49% to Rs 66.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.45% to Rs 1078.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1023.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1078.951023.2311.0611.71117.91108.8888.0181.8966.0562.61

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