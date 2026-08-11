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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 5.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 5.49% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:55 PM IST
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Sales rise 5.45% to Rs 1078.95 crore

Net profit of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company rose 5.49% to Rs 66.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.45% to Rs 1078.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1023.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1078.951023.23 5 OPM %11.0611.71 -PBDT117.91108.88 8 PBT88.0181.89 7 NP66.0562.61 5

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

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