Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 5.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.45% to Rs 1078.95 croreNet profit of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company rose 5.49% to Rs 66.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.45% to Rs 1078.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1023.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1078.951023.23 5 OPM %11.0611.71 -PBDT117.91108.88 8 PBT88.0181.89 7 NP66.0562.61 5
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