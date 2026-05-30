Sunflag Iron & Steel Company standalone net profit declines 20.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.31% to Rs 1000.69 crore

Net profit of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company declined 20.64% to Rs 33.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 1000.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 883.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.06% to Rs 200.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 161.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.42% to Rs 3939.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3535.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.