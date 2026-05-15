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Sunflag Iron & Steel Company wins bids for Tambia South Coal Block in Madhya Pradesh

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 6:51 PM IST
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Sunflag Iron & Steel Company has been declared as a "successful Bidder" vide communication dated 14 May 2026 received from the office of Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal, for allocation of Tambia South Coal Block (Commercial Mining) in the State of Madhya Pradesh in the 12th tranche of auction under the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulations) Act, 1957, held by Ministry of Coal through the Nominated Authority.

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 6:51 PM IST

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