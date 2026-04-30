Sungold Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 35.00% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net Loss of Sungold Capital reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 35.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.39% to Rs 1.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.