Sungold Capital standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.30% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of Sungold Capital declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.30% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.390.432.5637.210.010.140.010.040.010.04

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