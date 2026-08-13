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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunil Agro Foods standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sunil Agro Foods standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Sales decline 20.92% to Rs 40.02 crore

Net profit of Sunil Agro Foods rose 233.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.92% to Rs 40.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales40.0250.61 -21 OPM %3.352.47 -PBDT0.570.42 36 PBT0.190.03 533 NP0.100.03 233

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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