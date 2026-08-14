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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunil Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 49.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sunil Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 49.45% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:47 AM IST
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Sales decline 16.12% to Rs 18.99 crore

Net profit of Sunil Healthcare declined 49.45% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 16.12% to Rs 18.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales18.9922.64 -16 OPM %15.3814.49 -PBDT1.662.69 -38 PBT0.201.03 -81 NP0.460.91 -49

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

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