Sunil Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 49.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 16.12% to Rs 18.99 croreNet profit of Sunil Healthcare declined 49.45% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 16.12% to Rs 18.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales18.9922.64 -16 OPM %15.3814.49 -PBDT1.662.69 -38 PBT0.201.03 -81 NP0.460.91 -49
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