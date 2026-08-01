Sunil Industries standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 25.91% to Rs 70.45 crore

Net profit of Sunil Industries declined 33.33% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 25.91% to Rs 70.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 95.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.70.4595.095.355.462.843.982.113.321.622.43

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