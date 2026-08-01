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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunil Industries standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sunil Industries standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 25.91% to Rs 70.45 crore

Net profit of Sunil Industries declined 33.33% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 25.91% to Rs 70.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 95.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales70.4595.09 -26 OPM %5.355.46 -PBDT2.843.98 -29 PBT2.113.32 -36 NP1.622.43 -33

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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