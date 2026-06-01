Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunil Industries standalone net profit declines 47.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Sunil Industries standalone net profit declines 47.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:19 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 88.68% to Rs 59.85 crore

Net profit of Sunil Industries declined 47.27% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 88.68% to Rs 59.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.95% to Rs 4.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.54% to Rs 226.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales59.8531.72 89 226.04171.84 32 OPM %4.118.10 -6.047.63 - PBDT1.481.42 4 8.897.47 19 PBT0.610.62 -2 6.024.83 25 NP0.581.10 -47 4.603.90 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asian Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Conart Engineers standalone net profit declines 11.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Norris Medicines reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ishita Drugs & Industries standalone net profit declines 37.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Olympic Oil Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story