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Sunita Bonds & Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 1150.00% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net loss of Sunita Bonds & Holdings reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1150.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4300.00% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.250.02 1150 0.880.02 4300 OPM %-84.00-700.00 -4.55-800.00 - PBDT-0.210.01 PL 0.040.01 300 PBT-0.210.01 PL 0.040.01 300 NP-0.210.01 PL 0.030.01 200

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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