Sunita Bonds & Holdings standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 127.27% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Sunita Bonds & Holdings declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 127.27% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.250.11 127 OPM %28.0081.82 -PBDT0.070.09 -22 PBT0.070.09 -22 NP0.050.07 -29
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