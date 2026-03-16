Sunita Tools incorporates WoS - Sunita Defence Inc. in Wyoming, USA

Sunita Tools has Incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Sunita Defence Inc in Wyoming USA.

This subsidiary company has been created with vision to bid, quote and supply of our present and future defence products to various USA entities, and also to look for various opportunities of acquisitions in Defence, Aerospace and Engineering space.

This Subsidiary will be headed by Abheshek Satish Pandey as President of this Subsidiary. Abheshek is an Aerospace, Space and Astronautics Engineer from UK and he went further to do his Masters from USA in Management Information Systems / Business Analytics, his qualifications and work experience are a perfect fit to present the company and its products to the Major USA companies who are in huge need of our present products and also he will be in a great position to identify good companies for acquisitions in field of Aerospace and Defence, his renumeration starts only on start of revenue in the subsidiary.