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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunrakshakk Industries India consolidated net profit rises 130.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sunrakshakk Industries India consolidated net profit rises 130.67% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:34 PM IST
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Sales rise 120.64% to Rs 276.33 crore

Net profit of Sunrakshakk Industries India rose 130.67% to Rs 15.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 120.64% to Rs 276.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 125.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales276.33125.24 121 OPM %8.189.28 -PBDT21.5910.83 99 PBT19.298.01 141 NP15.046.52 131

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

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