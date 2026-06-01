Sunrakshakk Industries India consolidated net profit rises 87.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 92.32% to Rs 197.59 crore

Net profit of Sunrakshakk Industries India rose 87.89% to Rs 12.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 92.32% to Rs 197.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 217.71% to Rs 34.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 237.34% to Rs 607.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 180.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.