Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit declines 88.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 35.88% to Rs 0.84 crore

Net profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders declined 88.06% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 35.88% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.98% to Rs 2.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.81% to Rs 4.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.