Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit rises 89.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.18% to Rs 1.37 croreNet profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders rose 89.74% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.18% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.371.14 20 OPM %68.6156.14 -PBDT0.940.64 47 PBT0.810.63 29 NP0.740.39 90
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