Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit rises 85.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.58% to Rs 109.67 crore

Net profit of Sunshield Chemicals rose 85.71% to Rs 10.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.58% to Rs 109.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 110.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 103.16% to Rs 29.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.54% to Rs 440.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 365.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.