Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit rises 97.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.93% to Rs 127.47 crore

Net profit of Sunshield Chemicals rose 97.80% to Rs 13.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.93% to Rs 127.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 113.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.127.47113.8816.0511.0821.2011.8118.059.1613.496.82

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