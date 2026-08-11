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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit rises 97.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit rises 97.80% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 11.93% to Rs 127.47 crore

Net profit of Sunshield Chemicals rose 97.80% to Rs 13.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.93% to Rs 127.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 113.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales127.47113.88 12 OPM %16.0511.08 -PBDT21.2011.81 80 PBT18.059.16 97 NP13.496.82 98

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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