Sunshine Capital consolidated net profit declines 96.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 49.51% to Rs 1.03 crore

Net profit of Sunshine Capital declined 96.54% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 49.51% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.032.0499.031428.921.0229.451.0229.451.0229.45

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