Sunshine Capital consolidated net profit declines 96.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 49.51% to Rs 1.03 croreNet profit of Sunshine Capital declined 96.54% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 49.51% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.032.04 -50 OPM %99.031428.92 -PBDT1.0229.45 -97 PBT1.0229.45 -97 NP1.0229.45 -97
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