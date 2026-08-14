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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunshine Capital consolidated net profit declines 96.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sunshine Capital consolidated net profit declines 96.54% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:35 AM IST
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Sales decline 49.51% to Rs 1.03 crore

Net profit of Sunshine Capital declined 96.54% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 49.51% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.032.04 -50 OPM %99.031428.92 -PBDT1.0229.45 -97 PBT1.0229.45 -97 NP1.0229.45 -97

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

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