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Sunshine Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.97 crore

Net Loss of Sunshine Capital reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 29.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 40.20% to Rs 5.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.97-2.01 LP 5.348.93 -40 OPM %50.52288.56 -566.2915.79 - PBDT0.49-5.83 LP 30.241.36 2124 PBT0.24-5.92 LP 29.991.27 2261 NP-0.06-7.87 99 29.33-0.68 LP

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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