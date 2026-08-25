Shares of Sunshine Pictures were currently trading at Rs 379.45 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 5.40% as compared with the issue price of Rs 360.

The stock debuted at Rs 394 on the BSE, a premium of 9.44% over its issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 395 and a low of Rs 375.65. On the BSE, over 6.74 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Sunshine Pictures was subscribed 105.81 times. The issue opened for bidding on 18 August 2026 and it closed on 20 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 342 and 360 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 1,428 crore and an offer for sale of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 125 crore by Sathishkumar T and Anitha S. The offer consists of both a fresh issue and an offer for sale component (OFS). The fresh issue will include 48,00,034 shares aggregating up to Rs 172.80 crore at the upper price band of Rs 360. OFS includes 30,37,157 shares of Rs 10 aggregating up to Rs 109.3 crore at upper price band of Rs 360. The total number of shares and aggregate amount are 78,37,191 shares aggregating up to Rs 282.14 crore at upper price band of Rs 360.

Promoters Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Shefali Shah will offload a part of their stake in the OFS. SPL plans to utilize Rs 112.5 crore towards working capital requirements and the balance towards general corporate purposes. Sunshine Pictures (SPL) is a content production house engaged in creating, producing, marketing and distributing films, TV serials and web series. The company has produced popular films such as Force, Commando, Holiday, Force 2, Commando 2 and The Kerala Story. It currently has multiple projects in production and development, including films and web series scheduled for release in FY27. However, its revenue and profitability remain dependent on the commercial success and audience acceptance of its content, making earnings inherently unpredictable.