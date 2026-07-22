Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit rises 26.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.72% to Rs 191.56 croreNet profit of Sunteck Realty rose 26.47% to Rs 42.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.72% to Rs 191.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 188.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales191.56188.32 2 OPM %34.9725.35 -PBDT56.3746.09 22 PBT52.4842.65 23 NP42.2833.43 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content