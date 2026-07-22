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Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit rises 26.47% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 1.72% to Rs 191.56 crore

Net profit of Sunteck Realty rose 26.47% to Rs 42.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.72% to Rs 191.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 188.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales191.56188.32 2 OPM %34.9725.35 -PBDT56.3746.09 22 PBT52.4842.65 23 NP42.2833.43 26

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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