Sunteck Realty rises after Q4 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 63 cr

Sunteck Realty jumped 9.30% to Rs 373.10 after the company reported a 24.69% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.83 crore on a 64.54% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 339.04 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 82.54 crore, up 22.41% YoY during the quarter. EBITDA jumped 40.58% to Rs 97 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 69 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin declined to 29% in Q4 FY26 as against 33% in Q4 FY25.

Pre-sales jumped 22.3% to Rs 1,064 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 870 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Collections stood at Rs 432 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a 39.35% YoY increase from Rs 310 crore in Q4 FY25. Net cash flow surplus stood at approximately Rs 552 crore in FY26, up 48% year-on-year, while the net debt-to-equity ratio remained low at 0.06x, according to the exchange filing.

During Q4 FY26, the company said it expanded its Mumbai Metropolitan Region development pipeline with three additions, with an estimated gross development value of around Rs 50 billion. The additions include projects in Andheri and Mira Road, along with a land acquisition near Mumbai International Airport. On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 34.43% to Rs 202.07 crore on a 31.73% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,123.84 crore in FY26 over FY25. Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.