Super Crop Safe standalone net profit rises 162.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 96.52% to Rs 18.65 crore

Net profit of Super Crop Safe rose 162.00% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 96.52% to Rs 18.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.18.659.499.1710.331.410.611.300.501.310.50

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