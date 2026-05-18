Super Sales India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.21% to Rs 102.92 crore

Net Loss of Super Sales India reported to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.21% to Rs 102.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 105.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 410.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 403.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.