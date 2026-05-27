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Super Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales decline 13.68% to Rs 1.64 crore

Net Loss of Super Spinning Mills reported to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 16.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.68% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 16.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.83% to Rs 6.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.641.90 -14 6.316.63 -5 OPM %51.2277.89 -65.9370.14 - PBDT0.581.03 -44 3.272.93 12 PBT-1.110.73 PL 0.701.72 -59 NP-7.13-16.05 56 -5.80-16.41 65

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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