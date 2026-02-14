Super Tannery consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.99% to Rs 56.73 crore

Net profit of Super Tannery declined 33.33% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.99% to Rs 56.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 70.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.56.7370.037.767.533.544.151.402.371.141.71

