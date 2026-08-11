Super Tannery consolidated net profit rises 11.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.53% to Rs 72.05 crore

Net profit of Super Tannery rose 11.47% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.53% to Rs 72.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 64.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.72.0564.608.808.825.305.013.353.082.432.18

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