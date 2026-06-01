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Super Tannery consolidated net profit rises 46.24% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:17 AM IST
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Sales decline 13.18% to Rs 55.58 crore

Net profit of Super Tannery rose 46.24% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.18% to Rs 55.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.90% to Rs 6.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.63% to Rs 236.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 270.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales55.5864.02 -13 236.16270.29 -13 OPM %11.939.51 -8.867.64 - PBDT5.364.94 9 17.3117.47 -1 PBT4.413.03 46 9.9010.03 -1 NP2.721.86 46 6.736.67 1

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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