Super Tannery consolidated net profit rises 46.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.18% to Rs 55.58 crore

Net profit of Super Tannery rose 46.24% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.18% to Rs 55.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.90% to Rs 6.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.63% to Rs 236.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 270.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.