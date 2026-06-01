Superhouse reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.59% to Rs 150.35 crore

Net loss of Superhouse reported to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.59% to Rs 150.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 168.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.06% to Rs 3.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.12% to Rs 653.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 639.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.