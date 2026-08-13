Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsNPS for NRIDelhi H1N1 Cases SurgeKarnataka Bandh TodayGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Superhouse reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.56 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Superhouse reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.56 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 0.21% to Rs 156.82 crore

Net profit of Superhouse reported to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.21% to Rs 156.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 156.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales156.82156.49 0 OPM %6.424.54 -PBDT9.605.46 76 PBT5.040.75 572 NP3.56-0.28 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit rises 164.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Polychem consolidated net profit declines 88.79% in the June 2026 quarter

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Magnanimous Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 37.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Talbros Engineering standalone net profit rises 12.72% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Next Story