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Superior Finlease reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
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Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Superior Finlease reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 46.88% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.110.10 10 0.340.64 -47 OPM %45.45-50.00 -29.417.81 - PBDT0.07-0.05 LP 0.120.05 140 PBT0.02-0.08 LP 0.070.02 250 NP0.02-0.08 LP 0.050.01 400

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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