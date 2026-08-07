Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsJharkhand Student ProtestNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPODelhi Rain AlertReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Superior Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 13.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Superior Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 13.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 6:08 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 8.87% to Rs 19.63 crore

Net profit of Superior Industrial Enterprises declined 13.33% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.87% to Rs 19.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.6318.03 9 OPM %6.479.04 -PBDT1.301.67 -22 PBT1.141.54 -26 NP0.911.05 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Meenakshi Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit declines 16.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Raymond consolidated net profit declines 99.61% in the June 2026 quarter

U. H. Zaveri reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Amba Enterprises standalone net profit rises 38.69% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

Next Story