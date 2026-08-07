Superior Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 13.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.87% to Rs 19.63 croreNet profit of Superior Industrial Enterprises declined 13.33% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.87% to Rs 19.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.6318.03 9 OPM %6.479.04 -PBDT1.301.67 -22 PBT1.141.54 -26 NP0.911.05 -13
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