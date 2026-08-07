Superior Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 13.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.87% to Rs 19.63 crore

Net profit of Superior Industrial Enterprises declined 13.33% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.87% to Rs 19.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.19.6318.036.479.041.301.671.141.540.911.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News