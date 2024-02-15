Superior Industrial Enterprises standalone net profit declines 6.56% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 13.81% to Rs 2.31 croreNet profit of Superior Industrial Enterprises declined 6.56% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.81% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales2.312.68 -14 OPM %24.2423.88 -PBDT0.610.65 -6 PBT0.570.61 -7 NP0.570.61 -7
