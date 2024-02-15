Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Superior Industrial Enterprises standalone net profit declines 6.56% in the December 2023 quarter

Superior Industrial Enterprises standalone net profit declines 6.56% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:38 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 13.81% to Rs 2.31 crore

Net profit of Superior Industrial Enterprises declined 6.56% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.81% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales2.312.68 -14 OPM %24.2423.88 -PBDT0.610.65 -6 PBT0.570.61 -7 NP0.570.61 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Stelda with its sustainable case packaging solutions at PackPlus 2023

Superior Finlease standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2023 quarter

JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 28.61% in the December 2023 quarter

Board of Andhra Paper approves capex of Rs 270 cr for new tissue paper machine

Moldtek Packaging inaugurates three plants

Asian Paints acquires majority stake in Harind Chemicals

HUL, Avenue Supermarts, Gland Pharma in focus

VIP Inds appoints Manish Desai as CFO

Stocks may open on flat note

US Market rebounds on bargain buying

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story