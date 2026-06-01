Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supertex Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Supertex Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:01 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 22.39% to Rs 8.32 crore

Net profit of Supertex Industries reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.39% to Rs 8.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.77% to Rs 47.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.3210.72 -22 47.8873.40 -35 OPM %12.025.32 -7.814.88 - PBDT0.280.07 300 1.071.14 -6 PBT0.09-0.12 LP 0.320.38 -16 NP0.03-0.75 LP 0.16-0.08 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ajanta Soya reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Indoworth Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Katare Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sudal Industries standalone net profit declines 82.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Kothari Industrial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story