Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 117.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.49% to Rs 24.01 croreNet profit of Supra Pacific Financial Services rose 117.07% to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.49% to Rs 24.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales24.0118.26 31 OPM %57.7349.78 -PBDT4.682.92 60 PBT2.911.62 80 NP2.671.23 117
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