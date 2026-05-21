Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 288.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 288.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 59.25% to Rs 23.49 crore

Net profit of Supra Pacific Financial Services rose 288.89% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.25% to Rs 23.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 591.23% to Rs 7.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 85.28% to Rs 87.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales23.4914.75 59 87.8647.42 85 OPM %60.6652.27 -54.4749.37 - PBDT4.091.92 113 14.425.75 151 PBT2.780.60 363 8.851.00 785 NP2.800.72 289 7.881.14 591

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lerthai Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2026 quarter

The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit rises 118.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit rises 1.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Ambitious Plastomac Company standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Hitech Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story