Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 288.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 59.25% to Rs 23.49 crore

Net profit of Supra Pacific Financial Services rose 288.89% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.25% to Rs 23.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 591.23% to Rs 7.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 85.28% to Rs 87.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.