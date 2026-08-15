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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supra Trends reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Supra Trends reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:40 AM IST
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Sales rise 10.37% to Rs 2.66 crore

Net Loss of Supra Trends reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.37% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.662.41 10 OPM %-5.64-10.79 -PBDT-0.15-0.22 32 PBT-0.29-0.35 17 NP-0.32-0.35 9

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:40 AM IST

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