Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit rises 8.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.95% to Rs 1069.58 crore

Net profit of Suprajit Engineering rose 8.61% to Rs 52.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.95% to Rs 1069.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 862.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1069.58862.9212.039.47115.77105.3576.4570.9852.2348.09

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