Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit rises 8.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.95% to Rs 1069.58 croreNet profit of Suprajit Engineering rose 8.61% to Rs 52.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.95% to Rs 1069.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 862.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1069.58862.92 24 OPM %12.039.47 -PBDT115.77105.35 10 PBT76.4570.98 8 NP52.2348.09 9
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