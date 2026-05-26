Suprajit Engineering spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 161% YoY to Rs 71 cr

Suprajit Engineering surged 9.26% to Rs 486.65 after the company reported a 161.04% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 71.11 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 27.24 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 18.81% year-on-year to Rs 1,041.93 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax climbed 93.70% to Rs 97.24 crore during the quarter, compared with the year-ago period.

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported an 84.01% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 182.67 crore, while revenue from operations increased 16.7% year-on-year to Rs 3,824.82 crore compared with FY25.