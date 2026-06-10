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Supraneet Finance & Consultants reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Supraneet Finance & Consultants reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.24% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.080.07 14 0.340.29 17 OPM %25.0014.29 -17.656.90 - PBDT0.020.01 100 0.060.02 200 PBT0.010 0 0.03-0.01 LP NP0.01-0.01 LP 0.02-0.02 LP

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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