Supreme Holdings & Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 533.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1287.50% to Rs 2.22 croreNet profit of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality rose 533.33% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1287.50% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.220.16 1288 OPM %-5.86-706.25 -PBDT0.630.18 250 PBT0.530.08 563 NP0.380.06 533
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