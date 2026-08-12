Supreme Holdings & Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 533.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1287.50% to Rs 2.22 crore

Net profit of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality rose 533.33% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1287.50% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.220.16-5.86-706.250.630.180.530.080.380.06

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