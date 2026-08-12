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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supreme Holdings & Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 533.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 533.33% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 1287.50% to Rs 2.22 crore

Net profit of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality rose 533.33% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1287.50% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.220.16 1288 OPM %-5.86-706.25 -PBDT0.630.18 250 PBT0.530.08 563 NP0.380.06 533

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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