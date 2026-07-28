Supreme Industries consolidated net profit rises 38.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.16% to Rs 2717.66 croreNet profit of Supreme Industries rose 38.76% to Rs 280.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 202.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.16% to Rs 2717.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2609.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2717.662609.21 4 OPM %14.6412.22 -PBDT475.97358.21 33 PBT353.64265.18 33 NP280.72202.30 39
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