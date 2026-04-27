Supreme Industries consolidated net profit rises 47.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.54% to Rs 3527.66 crore

Net profit of Supreme Industries rose 47.50% to Rs 433.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 293.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.54% to Rs 3527.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3027.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.72% to Rs 953.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 960.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.38% to Rs 11217.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10446.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.