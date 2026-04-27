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Supreme Industries consolidated net profit rises 47.50% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 16.54% to Rs 3527.66 crore

Net profit of Supreme Industries rose 47.50% to Rs 433.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 293.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.54% to Rs 3527.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3027.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.72% to Rs 953.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 960.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.38% to Rs 11217.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10446.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3527.663027.07 17 11217.6810446.25 7 OPM %17.6613.75 -13.8513.70 - PBDT674.42458.51 47 1670.191597.65 5 PBT553.03367.15 51 1241.911239.03 0 NP433.57293.94 48 953.98960.88 -1

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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