Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit rises 192.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.26% to Rs 1690.46 crore

Net profit of Supreme Petrochem rose 192.05% to Rs 236.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 80.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.26% to Rs 1690.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1382.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1690.461382.7319.558.30344.53126.75316.87108.55236.3380.92

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