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Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit rises 192.05% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 22.26% to Rs 1690.46 crore

Net profit of Supreme Petrochem rose 192.05% to Rs 236.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 80.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.26% to Rs 1690.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1382.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1690.461382.73 22 OPM %19.558.30 -PBDT344.53126.75 172 PBT316.87108.55 192 NP236.3380.92 192

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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