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Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit rises 57.21% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 3.31% to Rs 1584.63 crore

Net profit of Supreme Petrochem rose 57.21% to Rs 168.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 106.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.31% to Rs 1584.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1533.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.19% to Rs 327.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 390.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.33% to Rs 5321.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6001.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1584.631533.83 3 5321.576001.60 -11 OPM %15.989.43 -9.678.87 - PBDT259.71160.36 62 543.96593.37 -8 PBT232.11142.89 62 452.85525.43 -14 NP168.04106.89 57 327.31390.52 -16

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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