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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supreme Power Equipment consolidated net profit rises 10.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Supreme Power Equipment consolidated net profit rises 10.11% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:59 AM IST
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Sales rise 37.52% to Rs 48.23 crore

Net profit of Supreme Power Equipment rose 10.11% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.52% to Rs 48.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales48.2335.07 38 OPM %18.2718.88 -PBDT7.596.33 20 PBT6.796.15 10 NP4.904.45 10

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

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