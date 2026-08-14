Supreme Power Equipment consolidated net profit rises 10.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.52% to Rs 48.23 croreNet profit of Supreme Power Equipment rose 10.11% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.52% to Rs 48.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales48.2335.07 38 OPM %18.2718.88 -PBDT7.596.33 20 PBT6.796.15 10 NP4.904.45 10
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