Supriya Lifescience drops after customs probe against senior executive under NDPS Act

Supriya Lifescience declined 5.64% to Rs 923.70 after the company disclosed that judicial proceedings have been initiated against a senior employee by the Special Investigation and Intelligence branch of the Customs Department.

In an exchange filing, the company said Sreekant Sreedharan, General Manager - Sales & Marketing, has been placed under judicial custody until 17 July 2026 following an investigation initiated on 3 July 2026.

According to the disclosure, the proceedings have been initiated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, over an alleged procedural lapse related to a single export transaction involving an identified product.

Supriya Lifescience said the matter pertains to the concerned employee and, based on the information currently available, is not expected to have any material impact on the company's operations, financial position or corporate governance.

The company said it is evaluating the implications of the proceedings, obtaining appropriate legal advice and closely monitoring further developments. It added that any material updates will be disclosed to the stock exchanges in accordance with applicable regulations. Supriya Lifescience is a Mumbai-based manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients with a presence in more than 120 countries. The company serves therapeutic segments including antihistamines, anti-allergics, vitamins, anaesthetics and anti-asthmatics. The companys consolidated net profit rose 47.4% YoY and 49.4% QoQ to Rs 74.23 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 50.2% YoY and 34% QoQ to Rs 276.53 crore in the March 2026 quarter.