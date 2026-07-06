PC Jeweller Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd and Apollo Micro Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 July 2026.

PC Jeweller Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd and Apollo Micro Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 July 2026.

Supriya Lifescience Ltd lost 10.24% to Rs 879.25 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18154 shares in the past one month.

PC Jeweller Ltd tumbled 8.24% to Rs 9.47. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 175.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52.08 lakh shares in the past one month. Zensar Technologies Ltd crashed 7.16% to Rs 479.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.73 lakh shares in the past one month. Ola Electric Mobility Ltd dropped 6.16% to Rs 41.73. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 102.61 lakh shares in the past one month.