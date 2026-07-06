Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supriya Lifescience Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PC Jeweller Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd and Apollo Micro Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 July 2026.

PC Jeweller Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd and Apollo Micro Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 July 2026.

Supriya Lifescience Ltd lost 10.24% to Rs 879.25 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18154 shares in the past one month.

PC Jeweller Ltd tumbled 8.24% to Rs 9.47. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 175.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zensar Technologies Ltd crashed 7.16% to Rs 479.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd dropped 6.16% to Rs 41.73. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 102.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd plummeted 5.98% to Rs 423. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

National Standard (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

India's Ethanol production capacity expanded nearly fivefold over last decade

LTM launches BlueVerse RightLogic - a cybersecurity assessment and risk assurance framework

Stellant Securities (India) standalone net profit rises 904.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Dixon Tech jumps as foreign brokerage raises target price to Rs 16,200

First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story